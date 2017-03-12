Jews, Muslims, and holy envy

Jews, Muslims, and holy envy

There are 10 comments on the Religion News Service story from Sunday Mar 12, titled Jews, Muslims, and holy envy. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

He, and ten of his young people, were sitting in my study in Temple Solel in Hollywood, Florida - along with ten of our Jewish young people. We were spending the evening together - studying and eating - there we want to combat fear.

Muslims are YOUR enemy

Las Vegas, NV

#1 Monday Mar 13
Did those muslime terrorists behead anyone ?

Khan

Dallas, TX

#2 Monday
Muslims are YOUR enemy wrote:
Did those muslime terrorists behead anyone ?
Stop spreading senseless hate propoganda against Islam.
The Jews, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks are all united together to face the white racism and its destructive plans against us.

The Muslims and Jews strongly condemn the harrasment and burning of our holy places. It has all started with the irresponsible statements of Donal Trump who wanted to carpet bomb Muslim countries.

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,370

The Center of the Universe

#3 Monday
The notion of "carpet bombing" filthy muslim countries predates Trump's Presidency. Destroying muslims has been mainstream Americana for at least a couple decades.

Khan

Dallas, TX

#4 Tuesday
Faith Michigan wrote:
The notion of "carpet bombing" filthy muslim countries predates Trump's Presidency. Destroying muslims has been mainstream Americana for at least a couple decades.
What a shame !!!!!
Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,370

The Center of the Universe

#5 Tuesday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

What a shame !!!!!
The shame is that every ten minutes, somewhere on Earth....everywhere on Earth.... innocent people are killed by Muslim terrorists in the name of that perverse "religion".
That is a shame.
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#6 Tuesday
Faith Michigan wrote:
The notion of "carpet bombing" filthy muslim countries predates Trump's Presidency. Destroying muslims has been mainstream Americana for at least a couple decades.
SalaamZ ! F.M. L M A O ! That notion only exists in the fettered minds of the Haters club! Thank The Almighty the rest of the civilizied world doesnt pay much attention to the ravings of lunatics. CheerZ
Khan

Dallas, TX

#7 Tuesday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! F.M. L M A O ! That notion only exists in the fettered minds of the Haters club! Thank The Almighty the rest of the civilizied world doesnt pay much attention to the ravings of lunatics. CheerZ
The world would go in deeper and complicated social, economic and political problems under the white racist regime in America. Just wait and see.
We love America which truly wants to be a true champion of Democracy and human rights
Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,370

The Center of the Universe

#8 Tuesday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! F.M. L M A O ! That notion only exists in the fettered minds of the Haters club! Thank The Almighty the rest of the civilizied world doesnt pay much attention to the ravings of lunatics. CheerZ
I see. So those thousands of airstrikes were imaginary.
Thanks for clearing that up.
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#9 12 hrs ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
<quoted text>I see. So those thousands of airstrikes were imaginary.
Thanks for clearing that up.
SalaamZ ! F.M. Just add a G to that and you would have F.G.M.! One of your favorite subjects! LOL! SO, with that said , perhaps you could regale us all with your exact meaning of " Thousands-Of-Airstrikes" ! Go On ! and dont hold anything back ! CheerZ
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#10 12 hrs ago
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

The world would go in deeper and complicated social, economic and political problems under the white racist regime in America. Just wait and see.
We love America which truly wants to be a true champion of Democracy and human rights
SaLaamZ ! Most Esteem'd One. America has always been plagued by infilTRAITORS , infidelz , and even explorers ! Its just shameful that mighty-whitey got the misbegotten notion that their particular strain of human being was superior to all others. It became a world wide plague ! and note ! Those deep economic and social issues arent as complicated as whity makes then out to be. They are the direct result of human Greed for power , money , and property. Man has a hard lesson to learn. and I suspect it will be at the Right Hand Of ALLAH(swt) on earth. CheerZ
