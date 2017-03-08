Hollywood, Florida finally gets its day in the sun
Think high-profile developments, including the sleek "coastal-luxe" Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; and the $100-million revamp of the Diplomat Beach Resort, which adds eateries from the likes of Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and celebrity chef Michael Schulson. A view from one of the guestrooms at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, with the Intracoastal Waterway on the left and Atlantic Ocean on the right.
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Brad
|1,504,881
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|313,453
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|8 hr
|kuda
|90
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|15 hr
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
