Hollywood city attorney arrested on DUI charges

City Attorney Jeff Sheffel was arrested on DUI charges Sunday night after he drove his car onto a sidewalk on a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. He stopped after the car got pinned between a concrete wall and a guard rail along the Hollywood Boulevard bridge, police say.

