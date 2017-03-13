Hollywood city attorney arrested on DUI charges
City Attorney Jeff Sheffel was arrested on DUI charges Sunday night after he drove his car onto a sidewalk on a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. He stopped after the car got pinned between a concrete wall and a guard rail along the Hollywood Boulevard bridge, police say.
