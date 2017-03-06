Florida Supreme Court disciplines 15 ...

Florida Supreme Court disciplines 15 attorneys

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 15 attorneys - disbarring two, revoking the licenses of two, suspending nine and publicly reprimanding two. * Sholom Boyer , North Miami Beach, to receive a disciplinary revocation, with leave to seek readmission after five years.

