Florida family of 5 dead after I-75 c...

Florida family of 5 dead after I-75 crash near Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Four were killed at the scene near Gainesville on Sunday. The fifth, a 10-year-old boy, fought for his life before succumbing to his injuries Monday afternoon at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min My New Alias RULES 1,507,470
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Hand-Out Farmers 63,542
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Dudley 8,063
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr ThomasA 313,615
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 17 hr zazz 98,366
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Mon Loveshihtzus 24
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Mar 19 Needh 73
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC