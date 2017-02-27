Executives From Self-Storage REITs Present at 2017 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
Executives from self-storage real estate investment trusts Extra Space Storage Inc. and Life Storage Inc. will make roundtable presentations during the 2017 Global Property CEO Conference, an event designed for institutional investors. Produced by Citigroup Inc., the conference will be held March 5-8 at Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Earl
|1,499,380
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,402
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|Tue
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,393
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC