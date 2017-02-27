Executives From Self-Storage REITs Pr...

Executives From Self-Storage REITs Present at 2017 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Executives from self-storage real estate investment trusts Extra Space Storage Inc. and Life Storage Inc. will make roundtable presentations during the 2017 Global Property CEO Conference, an event designed for institutional investors. Produced by Citigroup Inc., the conference will be held March 5-8 at Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Fla.

