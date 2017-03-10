Correction to NV5 Earnings Release Regarding Certain Per Share Figures
NV5 Global, Inc. , a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, issued a correction to today's reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. After release, the Company noted that Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2016 should have excluded certain amounts relating to depreciation and, as a result, were actually $0.41 per share .
