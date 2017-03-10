Correction to NV5 Earnings Release Re...

Correction to NV5 Earnings Release Regarding Certain Per Share Figures

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

NV5 Global, Inc. , a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, issued a correction to today's reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. After release, the Company noted that Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2016 should have excluded certain amounts relating to depreciation and, as a result, were actually $0.41 per share .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Pete 1,503,716
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Get A Clue 8,051
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Black mom 63,481
Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant 14 hr Victim 2
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,355
Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16) Wed xxx 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed Junket 313,421
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC