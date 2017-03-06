Can you make out in an Uber? Many tee...

Can you make out in an Uber? Many teens say therea s no reason to get drivera s license

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bellingham Herald

He can walk to stores near his home in Hollywood, Fla. Many of his friends are fellow gamers he can talk to online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Injudgement 1,502,305
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Into The Night 63,464
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr cpeter1313 313,402
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Mar 4 Papa305 65
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) Mar 3 Telephone Booth 112
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC