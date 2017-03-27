Briedis-Huck Now For Full WBC Title, ...

Briedis-Huck Now For Full WBC Title, Bellew Made Emeritus Champ

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Boxing Scene

Tony Bellew conquered the WBC vacant cruiserweight championship on May 29, 2016 by knocking out number 1 contender Ilunga Makabu in three rounds in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Mandatory contender Mairis Briedis reached a step aside agreement with Bellew to allow him a voluntary defense vs. B. J. Flores on October 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min mdbuilder 1,510,932
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 8,120
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,602
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Susanm 313,711
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) 8 hr 2013 july 305
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr zazz 98,371
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 23 hr Newtotown 77
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC