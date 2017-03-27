Briedis-Huck Now For Full WBC Title, Bellew Made Emeritus Champ

Tony Bellew conquered the WBC vacant cruiserweight championship on May 29, 2016 by knocking out number 1 contender Ilunga Makabu in three rounds in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Mandatory contender Mairis Briedis reached a step aside agreement with Bellew to allow him a voluntary defense vs. B. J. Flores on October 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.