Blaming claims abuses, property insurers seek steep rate increases in South Florida
Some of the largest insurance companies in South Florida are seeking rate hikes again, and homeowners are due for some nasty surprises at renewal time. Deerfield Beach-based People's Trust, which insured 54,267 single-family homes in the tricounty region at the end of 2016, is seeking a statewide average 14.5-percent rate hike for multiperil homeowner coverage.
