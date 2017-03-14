Blackstone buys four South Florida se...

Blackstone buys four South Florida senior living centers for $155M

An affiliate of Blackstone acquired the Mangrove Bay in Jupiter, the Sterling Aventura, the Atrium at Boca Raton, and the Presidential Place Hollywood assisted living centers for a combined $154.7 million as part of a national portfolio deal.

