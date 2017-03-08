Bill Paxton's cause of death revealed
Bill Paxton's death certificate states the actor died last month from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta. The prolific actor died late on Feb. 25. That was 11 days after the surgery.
