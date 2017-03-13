Barbara A. Burch
HOLLYWOOD, Florida/ CANTON - Barbara A. Burch, 70, passed away Nov. 26, 2016, in Hollywood, Florida, where she was residing with her son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,506,048
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 min
|ThomasA
|313,465
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ixr
|71,271
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|Jews, Muslims, and holy envy
|9 hr
|Faith Michigan
|8
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mon
|xxx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC