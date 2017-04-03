At 16, Ethan Bortnick is already a se...

At 16, Ethan Bortnick is already a seasoned veteran of the stage,...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

At 16, Ethan Bortnick is already a seasoned veteran of the stage, having performed since he was 8. The star of a couple of PBS specials, he will perform in Ridgefield this month. At 16, Ethan Bortnick is already a seasoned veteran of the stage, having performed since he was 8. The star of a couple of PBS specials, he will perform in Ridgefield this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,513,637
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min cpeter1313 313,760
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Dudley 8,122
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,374
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu don t drink the k... 63,613
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Thu xxx 12
What is Shuttle Lotion? (Jan '09) Wed Sheila Homestead Fl 8
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Broward County was issued at April 07 at 3:55AM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC