85-year-old retailer will close all its stores, including 3 in South Florida
Family Christian is closing all of its stores. The national retailer of Christian-themed merchandise announced last week that it will be closing its doors after 85 years in business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|DEM GOP FALSE NEWS
|1,499,922
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Republican Retard
|313,395
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,406
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,352
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Pembroke Pines police captain earns law degree (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|citizen
|33
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC