Video shows assault that left 83-year-old woman bloodied
Surveillance video of an apparently unprovoked assault on an 83-year-old woman in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California was released by an area shop owner. Video shows the victim walking down a sidewalk as another woman runs up from behind and then shoves her to the ground.
