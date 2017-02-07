Video shows assault that left 83-year...

Video shows assault that left 83-year-old woman bloodied

Monday Read more: The Miami Herald

Surveillance video of an apparently unprovoked assault on an 83-year-old woman in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California was released by an area shop owner. Video shows the victim walking down a sidewalk as another woman runs up from behind and then shoves her to the ground.

