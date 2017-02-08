Trooper who pulled over speeding cop ...

Trooper who pulled over speeding cop loses privacy lawsuit against Miami officers

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who made national news for pulling over a speeding cop at gunpoint lost the only part of her privacy lawsuit against police that made it to court. An appeals court on Wednesday sided with five Miami officers, finding that Trooper Donna "Jane" Watts didn't prove they violated her privacy by using a state database to look up her personal information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,491,106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Mothra 63,162
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,353
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,332
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,268
Is Mary merchant still chasing after married men? Tue Jitter bug 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC