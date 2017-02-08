Trooper who pulled over speeding cop loses privacy lawsuit against Miami officers
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who made national news for pulling over a speeding cop at gunpoint lost the only part of her privacy lawsuit against police that made it to court. An appeals court on Wednesday sided with five Miami officers, finding that Trooper Donna "Jane" Watts didn't prove they violated her privacy by using a state database to look up her personal information.
Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
