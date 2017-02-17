Time Inc.'s Hammerman Blends Human Ad Sales With Self-Serve Automation
Magazine and digital publisher Time Inc is shooting toward a future where it can sell across the spectrum - from high-touch, human sales, to automated online transactions. Now the outfit is bolstering that last part, by making an acquisition which will put more of the automation power in the hands of its ad buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beet.TV.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,489,408
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,096
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,325
|florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16)
|Thu
|joanNYadoptees
|3
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|Thu
|henry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC