Three seriously injured in crash Sunday at Stirling and Park roads in Hollywood

44 min ago

Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at Stirling and Park roads Sunday at 3:15 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. Stirling Road was closed to eastbound traffic at Park Road for more than two hours, said Miranda Grossman, spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.

