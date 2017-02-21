Tampa Theatre Announces The Return Of Tampa's Longest Running Academy Awards Party
Tampa's majestic movie palace, the Tampa Theatre, is proud to announce the return of one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night, on Sunday, February 26. Celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP watch party for the live telecast of the 89th annual Academy Awards on the big screen. For those who really want to be a celebrity, you can get a "Backstage Pass" ticket which includes exclusive access to the Tampa Theatre Green Room and a spread of complimentary appetizers, beer, wine and signature cocktails until 11 p.m. The Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 7 p.m. on Franklin St. under the historic marquee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,497,652
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Julia
|63,370
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,003
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|313,383
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|19 hr
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|Wed
|andet1987
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC