Suspect in synagogue bomb plot expected to be competent for trial soon
James Medina, 40, of Hollywood, shown in a 2012 mug shot, was arrested by the FBI on allegations he planned an explosive attack on an Aventura synagogue. He is charged with attempting to damage religious property and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, a fake bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,497,725
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,007
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|JRB
|63,373
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|313,383
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|Thu
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|Wed
|andet1987
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC