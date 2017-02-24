Suspect in synagogue bomb plot expect...

Suspect in synagogue bomb plot expected to be competent for trial soon

James Medina, 40, of Hollywood, shown in a 2012 mug shot, was arrested by the FBI on allegations he planned an explosive attack on an Aventura synagogue. He is charged with attempting to damage religious property and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, a fake bomb.

