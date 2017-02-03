Sotherly Hotels Announces Acquisition Of Condo Hotel Commercial Unit
Sotherly Hotels acquired the hotel commercial unit of the Hyde Resort & Residences located in Hollywood, Florida for $4.25 million. The hotel commercial unit consists of the designated lobby and front desk areas, offices, and other spaces.
