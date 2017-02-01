Senate Democratic leader from Miami Gardens recounts a my realitya with gun violence
With controversial gun legislation again proposed for Florida lawmakers to consider this spring, Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon told reporters Tuesday that the Legislature needs to do a better job of understanding the true reality of gun violence - as opposed to referencing hypothetical, Hollywood-inspired examples. "My reality is a little different from their's," the Miami Gardens Democrat said, referring to his fellow legislators.
