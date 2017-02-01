Senate Democratic leader from Miami G...

Senate Democratic leader from Miami Gardens recounts a my realitya with gun violence

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

With controversial gun legislation again proposed for Florida lawmakers to consider this spring, Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon told reporters Tuesday that the Legislature needs to do a better job of understanding the true reality of gun violence - as opposed to referencing hypothetical, Hollywood-inspired examples. "My reality is a little different from their's," the Miami Gardens Democrat said, referring to his fellow legislators.

