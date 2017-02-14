Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood names new president, report says
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has appointed a longtime Atlantic City gambling resort executive as its new president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Brad
|1,493,723
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Pete
|63,242
|Artist's drawings might help identify woman pul... (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Never forget Patty
|16
|Marking Adam Walsh's memory (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Mystery
|5
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|unknown
|27
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Sun
|Bronson Holmes
|5
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Flmarine03
|58
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC