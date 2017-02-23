Sailor arrested in Broward County on ...

Sailor arrested in Broward County on desertion charge

A U.S. Navy sailor has been jailed in Broward County, accused of deserting her post after having a baby last summer. Police arrested Ana Lucia Gnecco, 24, in Hollywood on Wednesday on behalf of the federal government.

