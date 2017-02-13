Sage Science Launches Instrument to P...

Sage Science Launches Instrument to Purify High-Quality DNA from Cells for Long-Range Genomics

Sage Science, a developer of products for improving sample preparation processes in life science applications, today announced the launch of a new platform that can extract and purify extremely large DNA fragments directly from bacterial and tissue cultures, blood samples, or other cell sources. The SageHLS platform will be on display at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology meeting in Hollywood, Fla., this week.

