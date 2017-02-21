Pair attacks man who just finished using Wells Fargo ATM in Hollywood
The Hollywood Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
