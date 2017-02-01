Not the Avon lady

Not the Avon lady

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Miami Herald

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,489,094
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min tina anne 63,059
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 min TRD 71,337
florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16) 28 min joanNYadoptees 3
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) 4 hr henry 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr silly rabbit 313,265
Vickie Brewster 23 hr Vickie Brewster 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC