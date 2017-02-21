Muhammad Ali's Son Illegally Detained...

Muhammad Ali's Son Illegally Detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Miami New Times

The Muslim son of America's most famous boxer says he was stopped at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, questioned twice about his religion, and then held for at about two hours this past February 7. Muhammad Ali Jr., the only son of Muhammad Ali, was on his way back from Montego Bay, Jamaica, with his mother and Ali's first wife, Khalilah , when immigration officers detained them. She showed officers a picture of herself with her ex-husband, who died this past June 3, and so was not detained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,498,241
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Al Gorbal Warming 63,402
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr silly rabbit 313,390
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 16 hr xxx 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,349
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr Ize Found 71,397
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 27 at 3:41AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC