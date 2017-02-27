Moonlight Wins Best Picture in the We...

Moonlight Wins Best Picture in the Weirdest Way Possible

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Everyone knew that this year's Best Picture contest at the Oscar's was down to two diametrically opposed choices: Moonlight, the coming-of-age tale of a young, gay black man in Miami created by Liberty City natives Tarell Alvin McCraney and Barry Jenkins, and La La Land, a big-budget Hollywood musical about how awesome Hollywood is. So when Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land had taken home the prize, viewers around Miami clicked off their TVs in disgust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min RoxLo 1,498,589
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,401
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Rshermr 63,406
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun silly rabbit 313,390
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Sun xxx 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,349
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 27 at 3:18PM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC