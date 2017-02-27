Moonlight Wins Best Picture in the Weirdest Way Possible
Everyone knew that this year's Best Picture contest at the Oscar's was down to two diametrically opposed choices: Moonlight, the coming-of-age tale of a young, gay black man in Miami created by Liberty City natives Tarell Alvin McCraney and Barry Jenkins, and La La Land, a big-budget Hollywood musical about how awesome Hollywood is. So when Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land had taken home the prize, viewers around Miami clicked off their TVs in disgust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|RoxLo
|1,498,589
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Rshermr
|63,406
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,390
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|3
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,349
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC