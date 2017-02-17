Missing Florida college student found dead
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified a body found over the weekend as a missing University of North Florida student and Pembroke Pines Flanagan High graduate. Te body of George Louissaint Jr. was found Saturday floating in a retention pond by someone walking their dog, according to the sheriff's office.
