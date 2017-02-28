Lundin Expects More Mining Deals
Lundin Group head Lukas Lundin expects mining industry M&A to pick up this year along with prices. Bloomberg's Danielle Bochove spoke with Lundin at the BMO Capital Markets' annual metals and mining conference in Hollywood, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
