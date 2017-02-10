Key Largo man's child porn trial set for Tuesday
Russell Hudson Cullen, 39, pleaded not guilty to child porn possession, distribution and access charges. A federal grand jury originally indicted Cullen in November on two counts based on images U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents found on his laptop and an external hard drive in March 2016.
Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
