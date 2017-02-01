Joshua Ali Commits To Kentucky

Joshua Ali Commits To Kentucky

Yesterday

Joshua Ali, a 3-star recruit out of Hollywood, Fl., has committed to Kentucky. The wide receiver from Chaminade Madonna High School was recruited by Eddie Gran, and held offers from West Virginia, Pitt and Iowa, among others.

Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

