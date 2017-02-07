Is Donald Trump A Closet Leftist?
Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin is a noted author and prize winning columnist. He regularly blogs at Martini Judaism : for those who want to be shaken and stirred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,560
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Mothra
|63,157
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Is Mary merchant still chasing after married men?
|10 hr
|Jitter bug
|1
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,330
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC