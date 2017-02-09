How Auburn plans to use Shaun Shivers in its offense
The 5-foot-7, 160-pounder committed to Auburn last October and feels the Tigers will utilize him in a variety of ways once he gets on campus in 2018. During his third trip to the Plains last month he got a chance to talk shop with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
