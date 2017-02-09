How Auburn plans to use Shaun Shivers...

How Auburn plans to use Shaun Shivers in its offense

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

The 5-foot-7, 160-pounder committed to Auburn last October and feels the Tigers will utilize him in a variety of ways once he gets on campus in 2018. During his third trip to the Plains last month he got a chance to talk shop with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Executiveorderand... 1,491,954
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,359
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 8 hr Julius 2
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Wed Prophecy 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,332
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC