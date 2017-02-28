Holocaust survivors share their stories with students
Miami-Dade County high school students learned about the Holocaust through the testimony of many survivors at "Miami-Dade Student Awareness Day: A Prejudice Reduction and Anti-Bullying Program" that took place Feb. 15 at the North Miami campus of Florida International University . Another major highlight of the event was the screening of the 1995 documentary "Children Remember The Holocaust" based on the diaries of teens, many who perished in the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,498,916
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,412
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,027
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|7 hr
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC