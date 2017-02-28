Holocaust survivors share their stories with students

Miami-Dade County high school students learned about the Holocaust through the testimony of many survivors at "Miami-Dade Student Awareness Day: A Prejudice Reduction and Anti-Bullying Program" that took place Feb. 15 at the North Miami campus of Florida International University . Another major highlight of the event was the screening of the 1995 documentary "Children Remember The Holocaust" based on the diaries of teens, many who perished in the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.