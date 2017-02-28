Holocaust survivors share their stori...

Holocaust survivors share their stories with students

Read more: Jewish Journal

Miami-Dade County high school students learned about the Holocaust through the testimony of many survivors at "Miami-Dade Student Awareness Day: A Prejudice Reduction and Anti-Bullying Program" that took place Feb. 15 at the North Miami campus of Florida International University . Another major highlight of the event was the screening of the 1995 documentary "Children Remember The Holocaust" based on the diaries of teens, many who perished in the Holocaust.

