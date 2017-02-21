Hollywood YMCA celebrates 2017 legacy and capital campaign leadership awards
Longtime volunteers Dick Blattner and Heidi O'Sheehan were recognized for their leadership of the Hollywood Capital Campaign which raised $1.2 million for capital improvements to the facility, and Bill Horvitz was honored posthumously with the YMCA Legacy Award. Blattner is a Hollywood businessman and Hollywood City Commissioner who in addition to serving as capital campaign co-chair, he has served as Greater Hollywood YMCA and the YMCA of South Florida volunteer Board Member and Chair.
