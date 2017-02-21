Hollywood YMCA celebrates 2017 legacy...

Hollywood YMCA celebrates 2017 legacy and capital campaign leadership awards

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Hollywood Gazette

Longtime volunteers Dick Blattner and Heidi O'Sheehan were recognized for their leadership of the Hollywood Capital Campaign which raised $1.2 million for capital improvements to the facility, and Bill Horvitz was honored posthumously with the YMCA Legacy Award. Blattner is a Hollywood businessman and Hollywood City Commissioner who in addition to serving as capital campaign co-chair, he has served as Greater Hollywood YMCA and the YMCA of South Florida volunteer Board Member and Chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min sonic filter 1,498,160
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 313,390
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 4 hr xxx 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,349
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr carmino seranni 63,399
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Ize Found 71,397
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 26 at 3:36PM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC