Hollywood commissioner: Husband accused of stealing campaign funds is now ex-husband
William Sherwood, 73, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of stealing funds from his ex-wife's campaign account in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,490,409
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,330
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dennis Elbow - Re...
|63,141
|Fake 'Doctor' Offers Door-To-Door Breast Exams (Apr '06)
|6 hr
|Phartonious Booba...
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,349
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Hate the nane
|2
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Maggie
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC