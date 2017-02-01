Hollywood celebrates Groundhog Day
Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body.
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|carmino seranni
|63,071
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Teaman
|1,489,158
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|King George
|98,324
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,338
|florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|3
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|17 hr
|henry
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,264
