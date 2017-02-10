Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal Opens This Weekend at Hollywood's Diplomat Beach Resort
Geoffrey Zakarian's latest concept Point Royal, located at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, is slated to open Sunday, February 12, the fifth concept to launch as part of the property's estimated 100 million dollar renovation. In 2015, the team at The Diplomat recruited Zakarian alongside several nationally-recognzied chefs to help rebrand its dining venues, joining the new Diplomat Prime steak house and soon-to-open Monkitail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,492,714
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Brian_G
|63,210
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Flmarine03
|58
|H. eroin in tampa FL
|1 hr
|Flmarine03
|1
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|4 hr
|Joseph Smithy
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|zazz
|98,336
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC