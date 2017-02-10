Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal Opens...

Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal Opens This Weekend at Hollywood's Diplomat Beach Resort

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Miami New Times

Geoffrey Zakarian's latest concept Point Royal, located at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, is slated to open Sunday, February 12, the fifth concept to launch as part of the property's estimated 100 million dollar renovation. In 2015, the team at The Diplomat recruited Zakarian alongside several nationally-recognzied chefs to help rebrand its dining venues, joining the new Diplomat Prime steak house and soon-to-open Monkitail .

