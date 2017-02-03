From PBS and Sold Out Shows around the world, Child Prodigy Ethan...

From singing and playing the piano to songwriting and starring in television specials and feature films, 16-year-old child prodigy Ethan Bortnick does it all - with incredible talent, a captivating personality and a passion for bringing people joy. He'll share those amazing gifts at The Ridgefield Playhouse when he performs on Saturday, April 8th at 8 p.m. This Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series performance, partially underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon and Spa and Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings, will be packed with energy, excitement and family-friendly entertainment.

