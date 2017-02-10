Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off employees
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off employees. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
A long-time company in Fort Myers is preparing to pack up and move back home, leaving more than 125 employees without a job. SymMetric Revenue Solutions is consolidating several offices around the country back to their home base in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas.
#1 Wednesday Feb 8
Health care is about to become totally unaffordable nationwide as Donald Trump wipes out Medicare and Medicaid.
