Fake News From the Associated Press On Muhammad Ali, Jr.?
This Associated Press story has gotten headlines in newspapers across the United States: "Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents." The story appears to be part of the AP's anti-President Trump campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,018
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Yeah
|1,498,077
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Radio Flyer 3016
|313,389
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,349
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,399
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,397
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|Sat
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC