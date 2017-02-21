Fake News From the Associated Press O...

Fake News From the Associated Press On Muhammad Ali, Jr.?

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Power Line

This Associated Press story has gotten headlines in newspapers across the United States: "Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents." The story appears to be part of the AP's anti-President Trump campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,018
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Yeah 1,498,077
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Radio Flyer 3016 313,389
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,349
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 63,399
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,397
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Sat Second Amendment ... 3
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 26 at 3:36PM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC