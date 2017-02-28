Dania Beach keeps ban on Sunday morning alcohol sales
Commissioner Marco Salvino wanted to change the current ban on Sunday morning liquor sales, saying restaurants and convenience stores should be allowed to sell booze starting at 7 a.m. instead of noon. "If you can't wait till 12 o'clock on a Sunday to get your alcohol, maybe you should go to Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,499,212
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|15 hr
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,401
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC