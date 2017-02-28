Dania Beach keeps ban on Sunday morni...

Dania Beach keeps ban on Sunday morning alcohol sales

Commissioner Marco Salvino wanted to change the current ban on Sunday morning liquor sales, saying restaurants and convenience stores should be allowed to sell booze starting at 7 a.m. instead of noon. "If you can't wait till 12 o'clock on a Sunday to get your alcohol, maybe you should go to Hollywood.

