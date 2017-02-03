comScore's Fetters: Digital Buy Side Wants Audience Quality, Ecosystem Cleanup

Has the pendulum begun to swing from advertising and media's preoccupation with digital viewability to audience quality? It's a trend that comScore executive Aaron Fetters is seeing on the buy side-along with a keen desire to clean up "a mess" of an ecosystem. "We finally seem to be going a little bit beyond just the discussion of viewability and fraud and getting back to how does that combine with audience," Fetters says in an interview with Beet.TV at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting.

