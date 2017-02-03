comScore's Fetters: Digital Buy Side Wants Audience Quality, Ecosystem Cleanup
Has the pendulum begun to swing from advertising and media's preoccupation with digital viewability to audience quality? It's a trend that comScore executive Aaron Fetters is seeing on the buy side-along with a keen desire to clean up "a mess" of an ecosystem. "We finally seem to be going a little bit beyond just the discussion of viewability and fraud and getting back to how does that combine with audience," Fetters says in an interview with Beet.TV at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beet.TV.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,489,425
|Does anyone know an Ashley Martin
|4 min
|Seeking
|1
|Seeking
|7 min
|Seeking
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Mothra
|63,098
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,325
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC