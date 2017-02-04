Committed to doing it right at Port Everglades | Opinion
Port Everglades has embarked on a navigation improvements project that will create more jobs, improve port transit safety and efficiency, and leverage our world-class South Florida facilities to increase tourism and trade opportunities. The main features of the project are to deepen the Port's main navigational channels for today's larger cargo ships, and widen certain areas so cargo ships can pass safely by docked cruise ships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|1,489,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Paris
|63,108
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,341
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Maggie
|26
|Does anyone know an Ashley Martin
|4 hr
|Seeking
|1
|Seeking
|4 hr
|Seeking
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC