BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies Corp, Stream TV Networks, announced...
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,499,565
|Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer...
|12 min
|The Questioner
|1
|Emily Montello
|13 min
|Chevyguy87
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,419
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|rshermr
|8,029
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,351
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,402
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC