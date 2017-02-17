Boston plotting major North American ...

Boston plotting major North American trek called the Hyper Space Tour

Wednesday Feb 15

Boston is planning to return to the road in a big way in 2017. The veteran rockers have announced that they will embark on a 48-date North American trek, dubbed the Hyper Space Tour, that will kick off April 14 with a concert in Hollywood, Florida.

