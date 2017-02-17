Boston plotting major North American trek called the Hyper Space Tour
Boston is planning to return to the road in a big way in 2017. The veteran rockers have announced that they will embark on a 48-date North American trek, dubbed the Hyper Space Tour, that will kick off April 14 with a concert in Hollywood, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,497,453
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,376
|Fandezvous?
|6 hr
|They are a Scam!
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|313,372
|Florida east coast again screws up Fort Lauderd...
|Sun
|Annoyed N Exasper...
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,342
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC