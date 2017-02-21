Alabama commit Xavier Williams earns ...

Alabama commit Xavier Williams earns invite to The Opening

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Williams, a four-star receiver from Hollywood, Fla., earned an invitation to Nike Football's The Opening finals at the Miami regional. Williams, who is ranked as the nation's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,498,468
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,399
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Rshermr 63,403
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 hr silly rabbit 313,390
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 23 hr xxx 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,349
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 27 at 3:18PM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC